‘Wheat stocks sufficient until next harvest’

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Essential Cash Crops has noted that sufficient wheat stocks are available in the country to meet national demand until the next harvest.

The committee said there is no shortage of the commodity in the country.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who chaired the third meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Essential Cash Crops on Wednesday.

The committee also reviewed wheat production projections for 2025, carry-forward stocks, and national requirements for the food year 2025–26

The committee held a detailed discussion on the Cotton Plan 2025–26, focusing on immediate, medium, and long-term policy measures essential for the revival of Pakistan’s cotton sector.

Dar emphasised the need for coordinated and actionable steps to restore cotton’s central role in the economy and improve returns for farmers.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) was also directed to convene a follow-up meeting next week, bringing together all relevant public and private sector stakeholders across the cotton value chain.

The MNFSR will present an actionable implementation plan to the committee to ensure effective execution of the recommendations.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for National Food Security, Finance, and Planning, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials from the MNFS&R, Ministry of Commerce, and the FBR.

