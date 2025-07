KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 34.580 billion and the number of lots traded was 41,870.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.289 billion, followed by COTS (PKR9.048billion),Platinum (PKR 2.345 billion),Silver (PKR 1.995 billion),Copper (PKR 1.668 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.250 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.246 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 195.656 million),DJ (PKR 164.636 million),Palladium (PKR 160.271 million), SP500 (PKR 119.516 million), Brent (PKR 29.692 million), Japan Equity (PKR 22.693 million)and Aluminium (PKR 1.437 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11lots amounting to PKR 43.212 million were traded.

