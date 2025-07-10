BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-10

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 09, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Jul-25       3-Jul-25       2-Jul-25       1-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101606       0.101441       0.101426       0.101259
Euro                             0.854724       0.855926       0.854518       0.856543
Japanese yen                     0.005049        0.00506       0.005062       0.005049
U.K. pound                       0.991372       0.992538        0.99609       0.999131
U.S. dollar                      0.728789       0.726469        0.72694       0.725269
Algerian dinar                   0.005626       0.005617       0.005619       0.005607
Australian dollar                0.474442       0.477435       0.478108       0.477154
Botswana pula                    0.054732       0.054921       0.054884
Brazilian real                    0.13361        0.13403       0.133369       0.133065
Brunei dollar                    0.570749       0.570182          0.571       0.569822
Canadian dollar                  0.533677                      0.533651
Chilean peso                     0.000782       0.000784       0.000785       0.000777
Czech koruna                     0.034708       0.034731       0.034692       0.034695
Danish krone                     0.114568       0.114712       0.114529       0.114807
Indian rupee                     0.008493       0.008496       0.008483       0.008471
Israeli New Shekel               0.218396       0.216147       0.215645       0.215277
Korean won                       0.000534       0.000534       0.000537       0.000536
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38947        2.38265        2.38497        2.37871
Malaysian ringgit                0.172128       0.171986       0.172404       0.172992
Mauritian rupee                  0.016112       0.016122       0.016156       0.016094
Mexican peso                     0.039036       0.038921       0.038762        0.03865
New Zealand dollar               0.439715       0.441838       0.442997       0.441036
Norwegian krone                  0.071974       0.072078       0.071942       0.072316
Omani rial                        1.89542        1.88939                       1.88627
Peruvian sol                     0.205119                      0.204772       0.204416
Philippine peso                  0.012903       0.012894       0.012925       0.012864
Polish zloty                      0.20094       0.201032       0.201424       0.201856
Qatari riyal                     0.200217       0.199579       0.199709        0.19925
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194344       0.193725       0.193851       0.193405
Singapore dollar                 0.570749       0.570182          0.571       0.569822
Swedish krona                    0.076557       0.076072       0.076293       0.076758
Swiss franc                      0.914301       0.916738        0.91739       0.919808
Thai baht                        0.022384        0.02246       0.022393        0.02233
Trinidadian dollar               0.107903                                     0.107835
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198445       0.197813       0.197941       0.197486
Uruguayan peso                   0.018021                      0.018119       0.018111
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Bank transactions don’t necessarily indicate definite income of taxpayer: SC

Read more stories