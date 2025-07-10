Markets Print 2025-07-10
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 09, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 286.00 287.00 AED 77.86 78.25
EURO 335.00 337.51 SAR 76.21 76.55
GBP 389.20 391.80 INTERBANK 284.50 284.70
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
