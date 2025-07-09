BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Pakistan unveils 10-year national fisheries, aquaculture policy to boost blue economy

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:31pm

Pakistan on Wednesday launched a comprehensive 10-year National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy (2025–2035) aimed at revitalizing its underdeveloped fisheries sector and unlocking the potential of its blue economy.

The announcement was made during a national workshop organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said that despite the country’s vast marine and inland water resources, the fisheries and aquaculture sector remains underutilized, contributing less than 0.5 percent to national GDP.

He said the new policy seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable economic growth, while improving coordination between federal and provincial governments.

“The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will continue to lead on national commitments, including enhancing seafood exports and fulfilling international obligations,” the minister said.

Sindh, Balochistan: Stakeholders consulted on national fisheries & aquaculture policy

The policy outlines multiple cross-cutting priorities, including environmental protection, climate resilience, gender inclusion, child safety, labor rights, and the promotion of modern technologies. It also aims to ensure sustainable practices and strengthen institutional capacity.

Secretary of Maritime Affairs Syed Zaffar Ali Shah said the new policy would address challenges such as overfishing and inadequate regulation. With improved management and value addition, the sector could potentially generate up to 10 billion U.S. dollars in economic value, he noted.

Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, highlighted the inclusive and consultative process behind the policy’s development. She underscored the importance of coordination between provincial and federal entities, citing Balochistan’s proactive fisheries initiatives as an example of best practice.

“The policy reflects voices from all provinces and aligns with international environmental and sustainability standards,” she said, adding that climate-conscious reforms in the sector could attract global investment.

Pakistan formally accepts WTO’s agreement on fisheries subsidies

Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Animal Husbandry Commissioner from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, said the policy must remain grounded in both ambition and feasibility, addressing the sector’s sensitivity to climate change and its diverse ecological zones.

FAO’s Senior Policy Specialist Dr. Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal detailed the policy’s incentives for investment, environmental conservation, women’s empowerment, pollution control, and safe working environments.

Panel discussions during the workshop addressed governance, aquaculture development, implementation frameworks, and cross-cutting social and environmental themes.

The event was attended by stakeholders from across Pakistan, including representatives from Balochistan and Sindh’s fishing communities, members of academia, and policymakers. Enditem

