Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 10:18am

Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 284.28, registering a gain of Re0.08.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 284.36.

Internationally, the US dollar rose for a third day against the yen on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners.

The greenback advanced against major peers on Tuesday after Trump began telling trade counterparts that sharply higher US tariffs will start on August 1, but he later said he was open to extensions if countries made proposals.

Trump said on social media that there would be announcements on Wednesday regarding “a minimum of 7 countries having to do with trade,” without specifying whether he would be announcing new deals or tariff letters.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough between the US and Japan, where policymakers are now increasingly focused on a critical upper house election this month.

The US dollar climbed 0.2% to 146.85 yen, after touching a more than two-week high on the previous day. The euro was little changed at $1.1720.

The US dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major peers, was steady at 97.582 after a two-day climb. Sterling traded at $1.35795, down 0.1% in early trading.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged slightly lower on Wednesday after rising to two-week highs in the previous session, as investors were watching new developments on U.S. tariffs and trying to gauge their impact.

Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.95 a barrel by 0121 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 21 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.12 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

