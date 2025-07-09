BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.96%)
DGKC 168.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
GCIL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.97%)
HUBC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.12%)
MLCF 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
NBP 119.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.21%)
PAEL 42.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.98%)
PIAHCLA 22.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.62%)
PIBTL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.97%)
PREMA 44.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 119.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.62%)
SSGC 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,576 Decreased By -237.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 132,576 Decreased By -827 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,342 Decreased By -309.9 (-0.76%)
Markets

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 10:35am

Selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 1,000 points during the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 132,419.08 level, a decrease of 984.11 points or 0.74%.

Selling was seen in key sectors including commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, NRL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the red.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile trading session as the market swung sharply between gains and losses before settling almost flat at 133,403.19 points, a modest increase of 33 points or 0.02%.

Globally, the US dollar traded close to a 2-1/2-week high versus major peers on Wednesday while copper hit an all-time peak overnight after US President Donald Trump broadened his global trade war by threatening a 50% tariff on the metal.

Trump also said levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals were coming soon, weighing on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures indicating further weakness there on Wednesday.

However, stock markets around the Asia-Pacific were mixed, as investors digested Trump’s latest, shifting trade salvos. Japan and South Korea are among major U.S. trading partners in the region facing an August 1 deadline to reach a trade deal or be subjected to new tariff rates, although Trump has sent mixed signals on how flexible that date is.

On Monday, Trump said it was “firm, but not 100% firm,” reinforcing the view among some in markets that the deadlines are a negotiating tactic that the US president will ultimately back away from. On Tuesday though, Trump appeared to harden his stance by saying, “No extensions will be granted.”

Japan’s Nikkei edged down 0.2%, shedding early small gains. Australia’s stock index declined 0.4%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9%.

At the same time, mainland Chinese blue chips rose 0.2%, and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.5%.

US S&P 500 futures eased 0.1%, following a 0.1% loss for the cash index on Tuesday that extended the 0.8% drop that started the week.

This is an intra-day update

