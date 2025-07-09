LCCI delegation visits KPT

KARACHI: A high profile trade and business community delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) visited Karachi Port Trust Head Office to explore business prospects that the premier national port offers to the trade and business community of Lahore as well as to the whole province Punjab.

A briefing on the infrastructure, operational capabilities and the port projects was provided to the esteemed delegates during the occasion which was chaired by the members of Transition Management Committee (TMC), Abdullah Zaki and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol.

The delegates took keen interest in the ongoing and future projects of KPT as well as the prospects that Karachi Port offers to provide ease of doing business to the business community of Punjab. Numerous investment opportunities available to private sector including blue economy opportunities, establishment of LPG/Container terminals, Business District, the ferry service cum marine tourism and adventure projects were also discussed during the occasion.

