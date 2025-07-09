Gold prices surge by Rs 1,600

KARACHI: Gold prices recorded a modest rebound on Tuesday, in line with gains in the international bullion market, traders said.

The global price of gold increased by $15; reaching $3,325 per ounce. The upward trend was mirrored in the domestic market, where rates rose accordingly, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported. In the local market, gold prices advanced by Rs 1,600 per tola to Rs 354,500, while the 10-gram rate climbed by Rs 1,286 to Rs 303,926.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged. The metal traded flat at Rs 3,841 per tola and Rs 3,293 per 10 grams locally, while maintaining a level of $37 per ounce in international trade.

Market observers noted that discrepancies may arise between rates quoted by the open market and those issued by the jewellers’ association.

