Markets Print 2025-07-09

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 08, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        07-Jul-25      03-Jul-25      02-Jul-25      01-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101606       0.101441       0.101426       0.101259
Euro                             0.854724       0.855926       0.854518       0.856543
Japanese yen                   0.00504911        0.00506       0.005062       0.005049
U.K. pound                       0.991372       0.992538        0.99609       0.999131
U.S. dollar                      0.728789       0.726469        0.72694       0.725269
Algerian dinar                 0.00562563       0.005617       0.005619       0.005607
Australian dollar                0.474442       0.477435       0.478108       0.477154
Botswana pula                   0.0547321       0.054921       0.054884
Brazilian real                    0.13361        0.13403       0.133369       0.133065
Brunei dollar                    0.570749       0.570182          0.571       0.569822
Canadian dollar                                                0.533651
Chilean peso                  0.000781677       0.000784       0.000785       0.000777
Czech koruna                    0.0347075       0.034731       0.034692       0.034695
Danish krone                     0.114568       0.114712       0.114529       0.114807
Indian rupee                   0.00849256       0.008496       0.008483       0.008471
Israeli New Shekel               0.218396       0.216147       0.215645       0.215277
Korean won                    0.000534224       0.000534       0.000537       0.000536
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38947        2.38265        2.38497        2.37871
Malaysian ringgit                0.172128       0.171986       0.172404       0.172992
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161116       0.016122       0.016156       0.016094
Mexican peso                                    0.038921       0.038762        0.03865
New Zealand dollar               0.439715       0.441838       0.442997       0.441036
Norwegian krone                 0.0719735       0.072078       0.071942       0.072316
Omani rial                        1.89542        1.88939                       1.88627
Peruvian sol                                                   0.204772       0.204416
Philippine peso                 0.0129026       0.012894       0.012925       0.012864
Polish zloty                      0.20094       0.201032       0.201424       0.201856
Qatari riyal                     0.200217       0.199579       0.199709        0.19925
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194344       0.193725       0.193851       0.193405
Singapore dollar                 0.570749       0.570182          0.571       0.569822
Swedish krona                   0.0765572       0.076072       0.076293       0.076758
Swiss franc                      0.914301       0.916738        0.91739       0.919808
Thai baht                       0.0223843        0.02246       0.022393        0.02233
Trinidadian dollar                                                            0.107835
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198445       0.197813       0.197941       0.197486
Uruguayan peso                                                 0.018119       0.018111
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

