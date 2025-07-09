WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 08, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 07-Jul-25 03-Jul-25 02-Jul-25 01-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101606 0.101441 0.101426 0.101259 Euro 0.854724 0.855926 0.854518 0.856543 Japanese yen 0.00504911 0.00506 0.005062 0.005049 U.K. pound 0.991372 0.992538 0.99609 0.999131 U.S. dollar 0.728789 0.726469 0.72694 0.725269 Algerian dinar 0.00562563 0.005617 0.005619 0.005607 Australian dollar 0.474442 0.477435 0.478108 0.477154 Botswana pula 0.0547321 0.054921 0.054884 Brazilian real 0.13361 0.13403 0.133369 0.133065 Brunei dollar 0.570749 0.570182 0.571 0.569822 Canadian dollar 0.533651 Chilean peso 0.000781677 0.000784 0.000785 0.000777 Czech koruna 0.0347075 0.034731 0.034692 0.034695 Danish krone 0.114568 0.114712 0.114529 0.114807 Indian rupee 0.00849256 0.008496 0.008483 0.008471 Israeli New Shekel 0.218396 0.216147 0.215645 0.215277 Korean won 0.000534224 0.000534 0.000537 0.000536 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38947 2.38265 2.38497 2.37871 Malaysian ringgit 0.172128 0.171986 0.172404 0.172992 Mauritian rupee 0.0161116 0.016122 0.016156 0.016094 Mexican peso 0.038921 0.038762 0.03865 New Zealand dollar 0.439715 0.441838 0.442997 0.441036 Norwegian krone 0.0719735 0.072078 0.071942 0.072316 Omani rial 1.89542 1.88939 1.88627 Peruvian sol 0.204772 0.204416 Philippine peso 0.0129026 0.012894 0.012925 0.012864 Polish zloty 0.20094 0.201032 0.201424 0.201856 Qatari riyal 0.200217 0.199579 0.199709 0.19925 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194344 0.193725 0.193851 0.193405 Singapore dollar 0.570749 0.570182 0.571 0.569822 Swedish krona 0.0765572 0.076072 0.076293 0.076758 Swiss franc 0.914301 0.916738 0.91739 0.919808 Thai baht 0.0223843 0.02246 0.022393 0.02233 Trinidadian dollar 0.107835 U.A.E. dirham 0.198445 0.197813 0.197941 0.197486 Uruguayan peso 0.018119 0.018111 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025