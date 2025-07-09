BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Markets Print 2025-07-09

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 08, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               285.62   286.84    AED                77.72     78.10
EURO                335.12   337.00    SAR                76.03     76.40
GBP                 388.94   391.18    INTERBANK         284.40    284.60
JPY                                                        1.92      1.97
=========================================================================

