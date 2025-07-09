KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 08, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 285.62 286.84 AED 77.72 78.10 EURO 335.12 337.00 SAR 76.03 76.40 GBP 388.94 391.18 INTERBANK 284.40 284.60 JPY 1.92 1.97 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025