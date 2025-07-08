BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.53%)
DGKC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.97%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
PPL 172.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.32%)
PREMA 44.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.16%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.37 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.66%)
SNGP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.46%)
SSGC 46.84 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.94%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.02%)
TRG 58.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,531 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 39,703 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 133,119 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 40,584 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.3%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX loses steam after record-setting rally, KSE-100 down 500 points

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 10:32am

After days of bullish momentum, selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors resorted to profit-taking amid uncertainty over US tariff hikes, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 132,868.89 level, a decrease of 501.25 points or 0.38%.

Selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PSO, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the red.

On Monday, PSX continued its record-breaking advance, as the market’s bullish sentiment, buoyed by strong corporate earnings expectations, receding trade-related anxieties, and improved macroeconomic indicators.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,421 points or 1.08% to close at an unprecedented 133,370 points.

Globally, Asian stock markets took in stride the latest twist in US President Donald Trump’s tariff roll-out on Tuesday, as the dollar held onto gains and oil retreated.

Shares on Wall Street fell after Trump sent letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, unveiling sharply higher tariffs on imports into the United States, while also postponing their implementation to August 1.

Japan’s Nikkei stock gauge opened lower but then turned positive after Trump described that deadline as “firm, but not 100% firm” and said tariffs may be adjusted for some countries.

In April, Trump capped all of the so-called reciprocal tariffs with trading partners at 10% until July 9 to allow for negotiations. Only two agreements, with Britain and Vietnam, have been reached.

In June, Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework covering tariff rates, restoring a fragile truce in their trade war.

Tariffs on Japan and South Korea are now due to go up to 25% on August 1. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the hike deeply regrettable and said his nation would continue negotiations with the US.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.4% while South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.5%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) US tariffs kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index Trump tariffs KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

PSX loses steam after record-setting rally, KSE-100 down 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Japan, South Korea face 25% tariffs as Trump ramps up trade war in letters to leaders

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories