BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
BOP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.73%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GCIL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
HUBC 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
NBP 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.19%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.46%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.74%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.47%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,628 Increased By 81.1 (0.6%)
BR30 40,131 Increased By 388.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 134,122 Increased By 751.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 40,887 Increased By 182 (0.45%)
Jul 08, 2025
Markets

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 01:40pm

After witnessing selling pressure in the early hours of trading, bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 600 points during intraday trading on Tuesday.

At 1:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 133,975.57 level, an increase of 605.43 points or 0.45%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, SSSGC and SNGPL traded in the green.

On Monday, PSX continued its record-breaking advance, as the market’s bullish sentiment, buoyed by strong corporate earnings expectations, receding trade-related anxieties, and improved macroeconomic indicators.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,421 points or 1.08% to close at an unprecedented 133,370 points.

Globally, Asian stock markets took in stride the latest twist in US President Donald Trump’s tariff roll-out on Tuesday, as the dollar held onto gains and oil retreated.

Shares on Wall Street fell after Trump sent letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, unveiling sharply higher tariffs on imports into the United States, while also postponing their implementation to August 1.

Japan’s Nikkei stock gauge opened lower but then turned positive after Trump described that deadline as “firm, but not 100% firm” and said tariffs may be adjusted for some countries.

In April, Trump capped all of the so-called reciprocal tariffs with trading partners at 10% until July 9 to allow for negotiations. Only two agreements, with Britain and Vietnam, have been reached.

In June, Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework covering tariff rates, restoring a fragile truce in their trade war.

Tariffs on Japan and South Korea are now due to go up to 25% on August 1. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the hike deeply regrettable and said his nation would continue negotiations with the US.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.4% while South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.5%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) US tariffs kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index Trump tariffs KSE 100 record high

