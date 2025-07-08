Gold prices drift lower

KARACHI: Gold prices declined on Monday, following global market downtrend, falling by $25 to $3,310 per ounce, traders said.

The decline pushed the local gold rates down by Rs2,500 and Ra2,143, settling at Rs353,000 per tola and Rs302,640 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices reduced by Rs30 and Rs25, reaching Rs3,841 per tola and Rs3,293 per 10 grams, respectively. The association cited global silver prices selling at $37 per ounce.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025