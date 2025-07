KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 16.205 billion and the number of lots traded were22,128. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.463 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 3.772 billion),Silver (PKR 1.418 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.015 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 710.212 million),Crude oil (PKR 495.103 million),Copper (PKR 483.514 million),DJ (PKR 305.979 million),Palladium (PKR 162.410 million), SP500 (PKR 150.188 million),Natural Gas (PKR 140.825 million),Japan Equity (PKR 68.208 million), Brent (PKR 3.681 million) and Aluminium (PKR 15.232 million).

