Markets Print 2025-07-08
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 07, 2025)
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 285.50 286.64 JPY 1.93 1.98
EURO 335.29 337.64 AED 77.68 78.10
GBP 388.45 390.77 SAR 75.98 76.40
INTERBANK 284.25 284.45
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments