Gold rates in Pakistan

Gold Price Information in Pakistan
Gold prices in Pakistan are updated regularly, reflecting changes in both local and international markets. The rates are typically provided for standard weights.
- Per Tola Rate: The price is commonly quoted for one tola of gold. For instance, a representative price could be Rs355,500.
- Per 10 Grams Rate: Alongside the tola, the price for 10 grams is also provided, such as Rs304,783.
- Market Influence: These domestic prices are influenced by fluctuations in the international market, where gold is traded per ounce.
