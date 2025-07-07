Rupee weakens against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, depreciating 0.09% in the interbank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.22, a loss of Re0.25.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, settling at 283.97, registering a loss of 0.09% on a weekly basis.

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near its lowest since 2021 against the euro and the weakest since 2015 versus the Swiss franc on Monday, with traders alert for any trade-related headlines in the countdown to President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.

Most US trade partners are set to see much steeper duties at the end of Trump’s 90-day moratorium on Trump’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. So far, only Britain, China and Vietnam have agreed any sort of trade deal with the White House.

Trump said on Friday that he would on Monday name some dozen countries he had signed letters to with their new, higher levies, and pointed to August 1 as the date those rates would go into effect for many trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday predicted several big announcements in coming days.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against those three rivals and three more major counterparts, was flat at 96.967, hovering above Tuesday’s nearly 3-1/2-year trough of 96.373.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pared losses on Monday as a tight physical oil market offset the impact of OPEC+ hiking oil output more than expected in August, as well as concern about the potential impact of US tariffs on economic growth and oil demand.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Saturday to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August, more than the 411,000 bpd hikes they made for the earlier three months.