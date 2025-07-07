Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening minutes of trading in the interbank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284, a loss of Re0.03.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, settling at 283.97, registering a loss of 0.09% on a weekly basis.

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near its lowest since 2021 against the euro and the weakest since 2015 versus the Swiss franc on Monday, with traders alert for any trade-related headlines in the countdown to President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.

Most US trade partners are set to see much steeper duties at the end of Trump’s 90-day moratorium on Trump’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. So far, only Britain, China and Vietnam have agreed any sort of trade deal with the White House.

Trump said on Friday that he would on Monday name some dozen countries he had signed letters to with their new, higher levies, and pointed to August 1 as the date those rates would go into effect for many trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday predicted several big announcements in coming days.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against those three rivals and three more major counterparts, was flat at 96.967, hovering above Tuesday’s nearly 3-1/2-year trough of 96.373.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped more than 1% on Monday after OPEC+ surprised markets by hiking output more than expected in August, raising concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.50 a barrel by 0010 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.68, down $1.32, or 2%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Saturday to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August.

This is an intra-day update