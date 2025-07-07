BML 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.34%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 88.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.66%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.3%)
FCCL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.69%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.53%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.02%)
PAEL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (5.23%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.7%)
POWER 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 173.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.38%)
PREMA 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SNGP 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.64%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,604 Increased By 167.7 (1.25%)
BR30 39,658 Increased By 240.5 (0.61%)
KSE100 133,730 Increased By 1780.9 (1.35%)
KSE30 40,856 Increased By 468.4 (1.16%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2025 09:54am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening minutes of trading in the interbank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284, a loss of Re0.03.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, settling at 283.97, registering a loss of 0.09% on a weekly basis.

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near its lowest since 2021 against the euro and the weakest since 2015 versus the Swiss franc on Monday, with traders alert for any trade-related headlines in the countdown to President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.

Most US trade partners are set to see much steeper duties at the end of Trump’s 90-day moratorium on Trump’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. So far, only Britain, China and Vietnam have agreed any sort of trade deal with the White House.

Trump said on Friday that he would on Monday name some dozen countries he had signed letters to with their new, higher levies, and pointed to August 1 as the date those rates would go into effect for many trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday predicted several big announcements in coming days.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against those three rivals and three more major counterparts, was flat at 96.967, hovering above Tuesday’s nearly 3-1/2-year trough of 96.373.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped more than 1% on Monday after OPEC+ surprised markets by hiking output more than expected in August, raising concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.50 a barrel by 0010 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.68, down $1.32, or 2%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Saturday to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August.

This is an intra-day update

