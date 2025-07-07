BML 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.34%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 88.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.66%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.3%)
FCCL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.69%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.53%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.02%)
PAEL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (5.23%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.7%)
POWER 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 173.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.38%)
PREMA 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SNGP 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.64%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,604 Increased By 167.7 (1.25%)
BR30 39,658 Increased By 240.5 (0.61%)
KSE100 133,730 Increased By 1780.9 (1.35%)
KSE30 40,856 Increased By 468.4 (1.16%)
Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

BR Web Desk Published July 7, 2025 Updated July 7, 2025 11:43am

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced on a bullish note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 133,000 level during intraday trading on Monday.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 133,560.02, an increase of 1,610.96 points or 1.22%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, EFERT, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

The PSX kicked off fiscal year 2026 at a record high, with the KSE-100 index surpassing the 130,000 points mark for the first time. The index closed the previous week at 131,949 points, marking a 6.1% week-on-week increase.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has showcased an “outstanding performance in FY25, leading all major asset classes with an impressive return of 60.15%”, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Internationally, stock markets slipped in Asia on Monday amid confusion as US officials flagged a delay on tariffs but failed to provide much detail on the change, while oil prices slid as OPEC+ opened the supply spigots more than expected.

The United States is close to finalising several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates to take effect on August 1.

Trump in April announced a 10% base tariff rate on most countries and higher “reciprocal” rates ranging up to 50%, with an original deadline of this Wednesday.

However, Trump also said levies could range in value from “maybe 60% or 70%”, and threatened an extra 10% on countries aligning themselves with the “Anti-American policies” of the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

With very few actual trade deals done, analysts had always suspected the date would be pushed out, though it was still not clear if the new deadline applied to all trading partners or just some.

Investors have grown somewhat used to the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy and the initial market reaction was cautious. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.3%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1%, while FTSE futures fell 0.2% and DAX futures held steady.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.5%, while South Korean stocks went flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.6%, as Chinese blue chips dropped 0.5%.

This is an intra-day update

