Pakistan

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:02pm

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, is being observed on Sunday across the country with due solemnity and respect to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala, Radio Pakistan reported.

The unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions conveyed a powerful message of protecting the true spirit of Islam.

Mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country to remember this eternal martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Muharram 10th of Muharram ul Haram

