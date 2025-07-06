BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea presidential adviser heads to Washington ahead of tariffs deadline

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 01:36pm

SEOUL: South Korea’s presidential security adviser headed to Washington on Sunday for trade and defence talks as Seoul discussed an extension of the freeze on U.S. tariffs that is set to expire within days.

Wi Sung-lac, President Lee Jae Myung’s national security adviser, aims to meet his counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Consultations are now entering an important phase.

Therefore, I am increasing engagement on my side,“ Wi said of the trade and defence talks without elaborating.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said that defence cost-sharing would be part of “one-stop shopping” negotiations with South Korea, though Seoul has said security issues were separate from trade discussions.

Wi plans to “have in-depth discussions about all the pending issues between South Korea and the United States” in Washington over July 6-8, Wi’s office said in a statement.

He also said he plans to discuss a possible summit between Trump and Lee, who took office last month.

Tariff pause extension

South Korean trade minister Yeo Han-koo and U.S. counterpart Jamieson Greer on Saturday discussed an extension of the freeze on U.S. tariffs that is set to expire within days, South Korea’s trade ministry said.

Yeo emphasised that elimination or reduction of tariffs on autos, steel and other items should be part of a final agreement between the two countries while proposing a vision for cooperation in manufacturing sectors, the ministry said.

South Korea to discuss ‘issues raised’ from leaked documents with US

“I believe the situation is urgent,” Yeo told reporters during his second visit to Washington within a week.

Yeo expected Trump to again suspend the higher tariffs that he has threatened to impose from August 1 after his July 9 deadline ends.

south korea Marco Rubio President Lee Jae Myung’s South Korea’s presidential security adviser South Korean trade minister Yeo Han koo

Comments

200 characters

South Korea presidential adviser heads to Washington ahead of tariffs deadline

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

Dar satisfied with state of economy

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump

Death toll from Texas floods reaches at least 43; dozens still missing

Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

Read more stories