Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s two key members are yet to be appointed to complete the commission so that it can take any important decision.

The two key official positions are the Member Gas and Member Finance.

The Ogra chairman is not able to take important decisions and in some cases quota must be fulfilled in the meeting before making policies on some specific issue.

Summary for appointment of Member Oil and Member Finance was sent to the concerned authorities but when the appointments would be made on these key posts is not known, an official of the Petroleum Division told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

The appointments are necessary to ensure proper functioning of Ogra, the official stressed.

