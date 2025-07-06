KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.788 billion and the number of lots traded was 46,348.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.055 billion, followed by COTS (PKR9.249 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.722 billion), Silver (PKR 2.487 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.974 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.044 billion), DJ (PKR 318.918 million), Copper (PKR 291.984 million), Natural Gas (PKR 253.688 million), SP500 (PKR 148.535 million), Japan Equity (PKR 90.746 million), Palladium (66.160 million), Brent (PKR 22.408 million) and Aluminium (7.304 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 54.932 million were traded.

