Pakistan

66 killed, 123 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

  • The Met Office predicts more rain across country until July 10
BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 05:01pm

The flash floods and other heavy monsoon rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of 66 people and injuries to 123 others, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday. The majority of the deceased and injured are children.

The NDMA while issuing multiple impact-based nationwide weather alerts in light of the forecasted severe weather conditions until July 10, 2025, has warned of a growing risk of flash floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and urban flooding in various parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, the highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 24 dead, including 11 children. Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week. Out of 66 deaths 31 are children, 22 men and 13 women.

Flash floods and homes collapsing in heavy rain killed 22 others in Punjab, including 11 children, the authority said.

In Sindh, 15 people were killed, while five people died in Balochistan. Of the 123 injured persons, 66 in Punjab, 21 in KPK, 34 in Sindh, two in Balochistan and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a separate press release, NDMA said that persistent high temperatures in northern Pakistan are likely to accelerate snow and glacier melt, heightening the risk of sudden GLOF events over the current and upcoming week. The authority has directed all federal ministries, provincial governments, line departments, and municipal administrations to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness.

Hunza district hit by massive glacial lake outburst flood

Provincial disaster management authorities, including PDMA KP and GBDMA, along with district administrations, have been instructed to proactively monitor vulnerable glacial lakes and conduct evacuation drills in high-risk areas.

Rescue services such as Rescue 1122, civil defence, fire brigades, and ambulance units have been placed on standby, while NDMA has called for intensive public awareness efforts in at-risk regions.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement near nullahs, streams, and fast-flowing water channels, and to exercise extreme caution, especially in low-lying areas.

Law enforcement and traffic police have been tasked with assisting travelers and managing routes in case of emergencies, in coordination with the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

