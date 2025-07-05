PSX: new milestone achieved

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bullish momentum on Friday, registering a fresh all-time high as investor confidence surged on the back of a strengthening rupee, rising foreign exchange reserves, and anticipation of upcoming corporate earnings.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained a substantial 1,262 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 131,949.07 points, setting a new historical record. The market opened on a positive note and maintained steady gains throughout the session, with the index touching an intraday high of 132,129.60 points before closing just below that mark.

On Friday, BRIndex100 gained 98.02 points or 0.73 percent to close at 13,435.90 points with total volume clocking in at 572.73 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 increased by 109.79 points or 0.28 percent to settle at 39,417.33 points with total traded volume amounting to 315.68 million shares.

According to Ahsan Mehanti, Director at Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed bullish at a new all-time high as investors weighed rupee recovery and country’s foreign exchange reserves reaching $19.87 billion amid improved inflows and growing political stability. Falling government bond yields and speculative interest ahead of major earnings announcements next week played a catalyst role in driving the market to record levels, he added.

In terms of volumes, activity slowed down compared to the previous session. Total ready market turnover stood at 733.07 million shares, down from 899.84 million shares traded a day earlier. The traded value also declined to Rs 34.94 billion from Rs 43.25 billion on Thursday. However, Market capitalization witnessed a notable rise, climbing from Rs 15.767 trillion to Rs 15.910 trillion, reflecting a substantial gain of Rs 143 billion in a single session.

Sector and stock-specific activity remained vibrant, with WorldCall Telecom leading the volumes chart by trading 58.25 million shares, closing at Rs 1.55. Bank Makramah followed with a turnover of 35.80 million shares, closing at Rs 5.12. Treet Corporation also saw robust interest, closing at Rs 23.93 on a volume of 29.71 million shares.

In the gainers’ category, PIA Holding Company again posted a massive gain of Rs 2,151.83, closing at Rs 23,670.14 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited also added Rs 46.99 to finish at Rs 23,646.99. On the other hand the major looser were Bhanero Textile Mills shedding Rs 32.82 to close at Rs 887.69 and Supernet Technologies Limited falling by Rs 23.40 to end at Rs 801.89.

Overall, the market breadth remained positive, with 255 companies posting gains against 177 losers, while 41 remained unchanged out of 473 total traded companies in the ready market.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index settled at 21,501.66 points, posting a gain of 419.02 points or 1.99 percent, with a total turnover of 11.53 million shares. The BR Cement Index closed at 10,594.14 points after adding 26.71 points or 0.25 percent, with total traded volume recorded at 15.38 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index posted a strong performance, rising by 1,219.51 points or 3.35 percent to finish at 37,627.87 points, accompanied by a healthy turnover of 103.84 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index also ended higher by 76.94 points or 0.37 percent to close at 21,048.46 points, with a total volume of 13.38 million shares.

On the other hand, the BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 79.56 points or 0.64 percent, settling at 12,279.27 points on a turnover of 39.92 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology and Communication Index performed notably well, gaining 82.76 points or 2.77 percent up to close at 3,067.38, with total traded volume amounting to 121.30 million shares.

Topline Securities in its commentary pointed out that the positivity in the market can be attributed to buying by institution on new allocation towards equity fund as indicated by National Clearing Company data. While, JS Global observed that broad-based buying dominated the session, with autos, banks, and power sectors leading the rally. The brokerage noted that investor sentiment stayed upbeat, driven by improving macroeconomic indicators and expectations of further monetary easing.

Looking ahead, JS Global maintained a positive outlook for the market in the near term, citing supportive liquidity conditions, encouraging policy signals, and a resurgence of foreign interest in key sectors. However, it cautioned that intermittent consolidation phases could emerge as the benchmark index approaches technical resistance levels.

