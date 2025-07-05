Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a dip on Friday following a downtrend in global bullion rates that receded under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

International market traded bullion at $3,335 per ounce after declining by $15, pushing the local gold prices down, sharply, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The fresh global drop caused the gold prices to fall by Rs1,500 and Rs1,286, settling at Rs355,500 per tola and Rs304,783 per 10 grams, respectively, it added.

Domestic and international silver prices held steady at Rs3,871 per tola, Rs3318 per 10 grams and $37 per ounce, according to the association.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association keeping in view the fluctuating global bullion value.

