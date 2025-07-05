AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Markets Print 2025-07-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 04, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2025

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 04, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                131,949.07
High:                      132,129.6
Low:                      130,716.11
Net Change:                 1,262.41
Volume (000):                198,954
Value (000):              20,036,807
Makt Cap (000)         3,945,407,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,501.66
NET CH                    (+) 419.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,594.14
NET CH                     (+) 26.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 37,627.87
NET CH                   (+) 1219.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,048.46
NET CH                     (+) 76.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,279.27
NET CH                     (-) 79.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,067.38
NET CH                     (+) 82.76
------------------------------------
As on:                04- JULY -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

