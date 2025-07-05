KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 04, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 131,949.07 High: 132,129.6 Low: 130,716.11 Net Change: 1,262.41 Volume (000): 198,954 Value (000): 20,036,807 Makt Cap (000) 3,945,407,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,501.66 NET CH (+) 419.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,594.14 NET CH (+) 26.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 37,627.87 NET CH (+) 1219.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,048.46 NET CH (+) 76.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,279.27 NET CH (-) 79.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,067.38 NET CH (+) 82.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- JULY -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025