BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 04, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 04, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 131,949.07
High: 132,129.6
Low: 130,716.11
Net Change: 1,262.41
Volume (000): 198,954
Value (000): 20,036,807
Makt Cap (000) 3,945,407,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,501.66
NET CH (+) 419.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,594.14
NET CH (+) 26.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 37,627.87
NET CH (+) 1219.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,048.46
NET CH (+) 76.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,279.27
NET CH (-) 79.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,067.38
NET CH (+) 82.76
------------------------------------
As on: 04- JULY -2025
====================================
