AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Gold falls as strong US payrolls data douses rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

NEW YORK: Gold fell 1% on Thursday as stronger-than-expected US payroll data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates as early as previously anticipated, denting the metal’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 1% to $3,325.48 per ounce as of 1303 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.7% to $3,336.00. The dollar and US stock index futures rose after non-farm payrolls increased by 147,000 jobs last month, the Labour Department’s Bureau of Labour Statistics showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 110,000. Stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. “The better than expected jobs number means we see a lesser likelihood of a Fed rate cut earlier than currently anticipated. As a result, the dollar strengthened which is adding pressure to the gold market,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. “The key is the fact that the idea or possibility of a July rate cut is off the table.”

Investors are now pricing in 53 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts by the end of the year, starting in October, down from around 66 basis points expected prior to the report.

Non-yielding gold tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment. On the trade front, an agreement between the United States and Vietnam was announced on Wednesday ahead of a July 9 deadline when US tariffs are set to take effect.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the US House of Representatives advanced Trump’s massive tax-cut and spending bill, estimated to potentially add $3.4 trillion to the nation’s debt, toward a final yes-or-no vote. “As the indebtedness of the US continues to grow, investors might become more concerned about the US dollar, which should benefit gold in the longer-term,” said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer. Spot silver edged down 0.2% to $36.51 per ounce, platinum lost 2.9% to $1,376.80 and palladium shed 2.3% to $1,128.78.

