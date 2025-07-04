KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.200billion and the number of lots traded was 36,334.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.548billion,followed by COTS (PKR8.455 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.728 billion), Silver (PKR 1.998 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.832 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.672 billion),DJ (PKR 800.780 million), Copper (PKR 444.888 million), Natural Gas (PKR 284.981 million), Japan Equity (PKR 135.359 million),SP500 (PKR 118.967 million),Palladium (97.982million), Brent (PKR 49.156 million) and Aluminium (2.189 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots amounting to PKR 31.606 million were traded.

