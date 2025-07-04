Markets Print 2025-07-04
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 03, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 285.06 286.40 AED 77.68 78.10
EURO 336.07 338.36 SAR 75.98 76.40
GBP 389.08 391.74 INTERBANK 283.90 284.10
JPY 1.94 1.99
=========================================================================
