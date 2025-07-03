AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Colombian foreign minister resigns amid passport printing row

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 06:10pm
Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia attends a press conference. Photo: Reuters
BOGOTA: Colombia’s Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia announced her resignation on Thursday, as President Gustavo Petro’s government faces turbulence over an administrative dispute involving the printing of national passports.

Sarabia had expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to alter a previous passport printing agreement.

“In the last few days, decisions have been made that I do not agree with,” Sarabia wrote in a post on X, adding that she had decided to resign out of “personal coherence and institutional respect.”

Sarabia, who had previously served as Petro’s chief of staff, was named the South American country’s top diplomat by the leftist president in January.

