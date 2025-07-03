AIRLINK 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
CPHL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.15%)
FCCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.16%)
HUMNL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 83.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PIAHCLA 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 173.01 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.55%)
PRL 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.78%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
SEARL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.44%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,057 Increased By 231.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,247 Decreased By -96.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 39,827 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.2%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 11:02am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the interbank market on Thursday.

At 11am, the currency was hovering at 283.70, a gain of Re0.25.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 283.95.

Internationally, the US dollar wobbled on Thursday after a trade agreement between the United States and Vietnam fuelled optimism over potential future deals ahead of a July 9 tariff deadline, while investors looked to payrolls to assess the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

Sterling firmed slightly after a sharp drop the previous session as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office rushed to give Finance Minister Rachel Reeves his full backing, hoping to allay investor worries about Britain’s finances.

The pound dropped nearly 1% and British government bonds tumbled on Wednesday, as a tearful appearance by Reeves in parliament a day after the government backed down on its welfare reforms reignited concern over Britain’s finances.

The pound last fetched $1.3647, slightly higher in Asian hours, while the euro was steady at $1.1806, hovering close to the September 2021 top it touched earlier this week. The yen firmed a bit to 143.56 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 96.701, still near the 3-1/2-year lows it has been rooted to this week. The index is on course for a 0.5% drop in the week.

Investor attention will be on the US Labor Department’s comprehensive employment report for June, due to be released on Thursday ahead of the July 4 holiday after data showed private payrolls fell for the first time in more than two years in June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session, on concerns over weak U.S. demand after government data showed a surprise build in inventories in the world’s biggest crude consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.35%, to $68.87 a barrel by 0044 GMT after gaining 3% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.36%, to $67.21 a barrel after climbing 3.1% previously.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 gains over 400 points

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects Pakistan’s subsidised power tariffs proposal

After Lucky Motor, Pak Suzuki hikes car prices amid new NEV levy

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Oil falls on signs of weak US demand ahead of key jobs report

US, India push for trade pact after Trump strikes deal with Vietnam, sources say

Bunny’s Limited starts bread production in Islamabad

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

Read more stories