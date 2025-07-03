AIRLINK 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
CPHL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.15%)
FCCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.16%)
HUMNL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 83.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PIAHCLA 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 173.01 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.55%)
PRL 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.78%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
SEARL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.44%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,057 Increased By 231.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,247 Decreased By -96.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 39,827 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.2%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 gains over 400 points

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 10:57am

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 131,000 level, a new record high, during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

During trading, the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 131,325.10.

At 10:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 130,745.75 level, an increase of 401.72 points or 0.31%.

Buying was observed in the energy sector, with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, MARI, PPL, PSO, and WAFI trading in the green.

Analysts attribute the market’s record-breaking trajectory to aggressive institutional buying, strong earnings expectations and positive macroeconomic indicators.

On Wednesday, the PSX delivered a historic performance, surpassing the psychological milestone of 130,000 points for the first time ever. The benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 2,144 points or 1.67% to settle at 130,344 points.

Globally, Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as investors braced for a key US jobs report that may justify imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and waited on the passage of a massive US tax and spending bill in Congress.

Wall Street climbed overnight to close at new record highs after President Donald Trump announced that the US has struck a trade deal with Vietnam, including a 20% tariff on exports to the US. That fuelled hopes that more deals will be forthcoming, with negotiations underway for a trade agreement with India.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2% to hover just below a near four-year top. Japan’s Nikkei was flat.

China’s blue chips edged up 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6% after data showed China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in nine months in June.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were little changed in Asia. Investors were waiting for Trump’s massive tax and spending bill to pass the House of Representatives for possible final approval.

The bill is expected to add $3.3 trillion to the national debt, slash taxes and reduce social safety net programs.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index stock exchange KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 gains over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects Pakistan’s subsidised power tariffs proposal

After Lucky Motor, Pak Suzuki hikes car prices amid new NEV levy

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Oil falls on signs of weak US demand ahead of key jobs report

US, India push for trade pact after Trump strikes deal with Vietnam, sources say

Bunny’s Limited starts bread production in Islamabad

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

Read more stories