Business & Finance Print 2025-07-03

inDrive reports 57pc increase in number of courier partners

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: In Pakistan, inDrive has reported a 57 percent increase in the number of its courier partners during the first six months of 2025.

inDrive gives couriers full autonomy to choose which orders to accept, set their own delivery prices, and select the most suitable routes themselves. Along with this model, inDrive’s minimum commission policy allows couriers to retain a larger share of their earnings, giving them the freedom to work on their own terms.

Owais Saeed, Country Head of inDrive Pakistan, stated, “Our courier services have become a valuable resource for small businesses. By providing fast, reliable, and convenient delivery, we are helping micro-entrepreneurs grow their businesses. On the other hand, in an economy where part-time job opportunities are scarce, our courier drivers have the freedom to work according to their own schedules, choose the orders they want, and earn an honest living to turn their dreams into reality.”

To further expand its community, inDrive is launching a new referral programme specifically for couriers. Under this initiative, courier partners will be able to create personal invite links and share them with friends. Once the invited friend completes their delivery target, the referrer will receive a cash reward in their inDrive wallet within 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

