AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-03

Japanese rubber futures extend rise on weather concerns

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of tighter supply due to heavy rains in top producer Thailand and strong automobile sales data from the US and China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery ended daytime trade up 1.2 yen, or 0.38%, at 313 yen ($2.18) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 150 yuan, or 1.07%, to 14,125 yuan ($1,970.84) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 40 yuan, or 0.36%, to 11,260 yuan ($1,571.09) per ton.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that could cause flash floods and overflows from July 2-6. Toyota, the largest automobile maker in the world, reported 7.2% higher second-quarter US sales from a year ago, though the industry is preparing for a challenging second half of the year as tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are expected to drive prices higher.

Meanwhile, after consecutive increases in April and May, China’s heavy-truck sales rose about 29% from a year earlier, broker Everbright Futures said. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

Donald Trump Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures extend rise on weather concerns

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories