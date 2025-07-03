Japanese rubber futures extend rise on weather concerns

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of tighter supply due to heavy rains in top producer Thailand and strong automobile sales data from the US and China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery ended daytime trade up 1.2 yen, or 0.38%, at 313 yen ($2.18) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 150 yuan, or 1.07%, to 14,125 yuan ($1,970.84) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 40 yuan, or 0.36%, to 11,260 yuan ($1,571.09) per ton.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that could cause flash floods and overflows from July 2-6. Toyota, the largest automobile maker in the world, reported 7.2% higher second-quarter US sales from a year ago, though the industry is preparing for a challenging second half of the year as tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are expected to drive prices higher.

Meanwhile, after consecutive increases in April and May, China’s heavy-truck sales rose about 29% from a year earlier, broker Everbright Futures said. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.