KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.597billion and the numbers of lots traded were 38,462. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.947 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 10.217 billion), Silver (PKR 2.469 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.258 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.859 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.120 billion), Copper (PKR 568.211 million), DJ (PKR 532.589 million),Natural Gas (PKR 285.459 million), SP500 (PKR 111.601 million), Japan Equity (PKR 101.841 million), Palladium (63.732 million), Aluminium (6.570 million) and Brent (PKR 3.420 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 49.779 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025