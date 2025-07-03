AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-03

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 02, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        01-Jul-25      30-Jun-25      27-Jun-25      26-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101259       0.101574        0.10157       0.101568
Euro                             0.856543       0.852982       0.852206       0.851346
Japanese yen                   0.00504921       0.005028       0.005037       0.005029
U.K. pound                       0.999131       0.997268       0.999252       0.999376
U.S. dollar                      0.725269         0.7278       0.728132       0.727957
Algerian dinar                 0.00560704       0.005625                      0.005622
Australian dollar                0.477154       0.476709       0.476417        0.47521
Botswana pula                                   0.054731        0.05461       0.054742
Brazilian real                   0.133065       0.133382       0.132985       0.132022
Brunei dollar                    0.569822       0.570466       0.570726       0.569919
Canadian dollar                                  0.53346       0.532416       0.533693
Chilean peso                  0.000777002       0.000778       0.000782       0.000777
Czech koruna                    0.0346952       0.034449       0.034473       0.034365
Danish krone                     0.114807       0.114326       0.114217       0.114116
Indian rupee                     0.008471       0.008508        0.00851       0.008489
Israeli New Shekel               0.215277       0.215836       0.214662       0.213979
Korean won                    0.000535807       0.000537       0.000536       0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.37871        2.38388
Malaysian ringgit                0.172992       0.172587                      0.172298
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160943       0.016066       0.016017       0.016055
Mexican peso                                    0.038645       0.038631       0.038531
New Zealand dollar               0.441036       0.441629       0.441976       0.439941
Norwegian krone                 0.0723157       0.072076        0.07227       0.072071
Omani rial                        1.88627        1.89285                       1.89326
Peruvian sol                                    0.205942       0.205745       0.204482
Philippine peso                 0.0128644       0.012863       0.012858       0.012834
Polish zloty                     0.201856        0.20125       0.201269       0.200971
Qatari riyal                      0.19925       0.199945                      0.199988
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193405        0.19408                      0.194122
Singapore dollar                 0.569822       0.570466       0.570726       0.569919
Swedish krona                    0.076758       0.076525       0.076649        0.07676
Swiss franc                      0.919808       0.913174       0.911875       0.909208
Thai baht                       0.0223304       0.022373       0.022376       0.022458
Trinidadian dollar                              0.107862                      0.107766
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197486       0.198176
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018403       0.018233       0.018113
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories