WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 02, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 01-Jul-25 30-Jun-25 27-Jun-25 26-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101259 0.101574 0.10157 0.101568
Euro 0.856543 0.852982 0.852206 0.851346
Japanese yen 0.00504921 0.005028 0.005037 0.005029
U.K. pound 0.999131 0.997268 0.999252 0.999376
U.S. dollar 0.725269 0.7278 0.728132 0.727957
Algerian dinar 0.00560704 0.005625 0.005622
Australian dollar 0.477154 0.476709 0.476417 0.47521
Botswana pula 0.054731 0.05461 0.054742
Brazilian real 0.133065 0.133382 0.132985 0.132022
Brunei dollar 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 0.569919
Canadian dollar 0.53346 0.532416 0.533693
Chilean peso 0.000777002 0.000778 0.000782 0.000777
Czech koruna 0.0346952 0.034449 0.034473 0.034365
Danish krone 0.114807 0.114326 0.114217 0.114116
Indian rupee 0.008471 0.008508 0.00851 0.008489
Israeli New Shekel 0.215277 0.215836 0.214662 0.213979
Korean won 0.000535807 0.000537 0.000536 0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar 2.37871 2.38388
Malaysian ringgit 0.172992 0.172587 0.172298
Mauritian rupee 0.0160943 0.016066 0.016017 0.016055
Mexican peso 0.038645 0.038631 0.038531
New Zealand dollar 0.441036 0.441629 0.441976 0.439941
Norwegian krone 0.0723157 0.072076 0.07227 0.072071
Omani rial 1.88627 1.89285 1.89326
Peruvian sol 0.205942 0.205745 0.204482
Philippine peso 0.0128644 0.012863 0.012858 0.012834
Polish zloty 0.201856 0.20125 0.201269 0.200971
Qatari riyal 0.19925 0.199945 0.199988
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193405 0.19408 0.194122
Singapore dollar 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 0.569919
Swedish krona 0.076758 0.076525 0.076649 0.07676
Swiss franc 0.919808 0.913174 0.911875 0.909208
Thai baht 0.0223304 0.022373 0.022376 0.022458
Trinidadian dollar 0.107862 0.107766
U.A.E. dirham 0.197486 0.198176
Uruguayan peso 0.018403 0.018233 0.018113
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments