WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 02, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 01-Jul-25 30-Jun-25 27-Jun-25 26-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101259 0.101574 0.10157 0.101568 Euro 0.856543 0.852982 0.852206 0.851346 Japanese yen 0.00504921 0.005028 0.005037 0.005029 U.K. pound 0.999131 0.997268 0.999252 0.999376 U.S. dollar 0.725269 0.7278 0.728132 0.727957 Algerian dinar 0.00560704 0.005625 0.005622 Australian dollar 0.477154 0.476709 0.476417 0.47521 Botswana pula 0.054731 0.05461 0.054742 Brazilian real 0.133065 0.133382 0.132985 0.132022 Brunei dollar 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 0.569919 Canadian dollar 0.53346 0.532416 0.533693 Chilean peso 0.000777002 0.000778 0.000782 0.000777 Czech koruna 0.0346952 0.034449 0.034473 0.034365 Danish krone 0.114807 0.114326 0.114217 0.114116 Indian rupee 0.008471 0.008508 0.00851 0.008489 Israeli New Shekel 0.215277 0.215836 0.214662 0.213979 Korean won 0.000535807 0.000537 0.000536 0.000535 Kuwaiti dinar 2.37871 2.38388 Malaysian ringgit 0.172992 0.172587 0.172298 Mauritian rupee 0.0160943 0.016066 0.016017 0.016055 Mexican peso 0.038645 0.038631 0.038531 New Zealand dollar 0.441036 0.441629 0.441976 0.439941 Norwegian krone 0.0723157 0.072076 0.07227 0.072071 Omani rial 1.88627 1.89285 1.89326 Peruvian sol 0.205942 0.205745 0.204482 Philippine peso 0.0128644 0.012863 0.012858 0.012834 Polish zloty 0.201856 0.20125 0.201269 0.200971 Qatari riyal 0.19925 0.199945 0.199988 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193405 0.19408 0.194122 Singapore dollar 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 0.569919 Swedish krona 0.076758 0.076525 0.076649 0.07676 Swiss franc 0.919808 0.913174 0.911875 0.909208 Thai baht 0.0223304 0.022373 0.022376 0.022458 Trinidadian dollar 0.107862 0.107766 U.A.E. dirham 0.197486 0.198176 Uruguayan peso 0.018403 0.018233 0.018113 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025