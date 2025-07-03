KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 02, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 285.07 286.39 AED 77.65 78.10
EURO 335.78 338.53 SAR 75.98 76.40
GBP 391.21 394.41 INTERBANK 284.00 284.20
JPY 1.94 2.00
=========================================================================
