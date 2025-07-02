AIRLINK 154.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.35%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.47 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.27%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.69%)
HUBC 137.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 83.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.53%)
OGDC 222.16 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.27%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.48 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (4.4%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,075 Increased By 1875.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 39,837 Increased By 732.1 (1.87%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 12:17pm

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal fall against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the interbank market on Wednesday.

At 12pm, the currency was hovering at 283.78, a loss of Re0.02.

On Monday, the currency settled at 283.76.

The interbank market was closed on Tuesday on account of a bank holiday.

Globally, the US dollar hunkered near the lowest since February 2022 against major peers on Wednesday, as traders considered dovish hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, along with the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s spending bill.

The greenback was pinned near its weakest since September 2021 on the euro, and was at its lowest since January 2015 versus the Swiss franc.

Powell reiterated on Tuesday at the European Central Bank’s annual conference in Sintra, Portugal that the Fed is taking a patient approach to further interest rate cuts, but didn’t rule out a reduction at this month’s meeting, saying everything depends on incoming data.

That raises the stakes for the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Thursday.

Indications of labour market resilience in the US JOLTS figures overnight saw the dollar rise off Tuesday’s lows.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, edged up slightly to 96.677, but didn’t stray far from the overnight low of 96.373.

Markets are also keeping a close watch on Trump’s massive tax-and-spending bill, which could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

The bill, which was passed by the US Senate, will return to the House for final approval.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed expectations from more supply from major producers next month, a softer US dollar and a mixed bag of economic and market indicators from the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude was up 2 cents at $67.13 a barrel at 0345 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1 cent to $65.44 a barrel.

Brent has traded between a high of $69.05 a barrel and low of $66.34 since June 25, as concerns of supply disruptions in the Middle East producing region have ebbed following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying and

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 130,000 barrier

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories