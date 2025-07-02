AIRLINK 154.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.32%)
BOP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.85%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.53 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.34%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.32 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (4.74%)
SSGC 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
SYM 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 129,982 Increased By 1783 (1.39%)
KSE30 39,800 Increased By 695.4 (1.78%)
Markets

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 12:36pm

The record-breaking rally at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 129,000 mark, gaining over 1,100 points in the opening minutes of trading.

At 9:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 129,355.93 level, an increase of 1,156.51 points or 0.90%.

Across the board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, PPL and POL traded in the green.

On Tuesday, PSX sustained its bullish momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index registering another record closing mainly attributed to the macroeconomic stability with easing inflation and strengthening rupee, besides hopes of monetary easing in the coming weeks.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by a remarkable 2,572.11 points or 2.05% to settle at an all-time high of 128,199.43 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks stumbled on Wednesday and the dollar languished near 3-1/2-year lows as investors pondered the prospect of U.S. interest rate cuts and the scramble for trade deals ahead of President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline for tariffs.

Trump said he was not considering extending the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals with the United States, and cast doubts again that an agreement could be reached with Japan, although he expects a deal with India.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.23% in early trading, inching away from the November 2021 top it touched last week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.78%, dragged by tech stocks.

Tech-heavy Taiwan stocks and South Korea’s Kospi Index also fell after US tech firms were hit hard following a strong rally in June.

Data on Tuesday showed the US labour market remained resilient with a rise in job openings for May, sharpening the focus on the payrolls report due on Thursday as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates next.

This is an intra-day update

