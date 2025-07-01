PM Shehbaz visits Iranian Embassy to condole with victims of Israeli aggression

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 30
|
283.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 30
|
283.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 1
|
143.61
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 1
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 1
|
1.37
|
Euro to USD / Jul 1
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 27
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 30
|
6,204.95
|
Nasdaq / Jun 30
|
20,369.73
|
Hang Seng / Jun 30
|
24,072.28
|
Dow Jones / Jun 30
|
44,094.77
|
India Sensex / Jul 1
|
83,653.16
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 1
|
40,049.42
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 1
|
8,779.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 1
|
23,868.64
|
France CAC40 / Jul 1
|
7,647.34
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 30
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 30
|
300,240
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 1
|
266.79
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 1
|
64.89
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 1
|
3,329.14
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 1
|
272.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 1
|
68.48
|Stock
|Price
|
Grays Leasing / Jul 1
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
7.21
▲ 1 (16.1%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Jul 1
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
9.10
▲ 0.94 (11.52%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jul 1
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
5.58
▲ 0.55 (10.93%)
|
First Treet Manuf / Jul 1
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
10.95
▲ 1 (10.05%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jul 1
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
19.97
▲ 1.82 (10.03%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 1
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
15.47
▲ 1.41 (10.03%)
|
Sana Ind / Jul 1
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.56
▲ 2.51 (10.02%)
|
Service Textile / Jul 1
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
29.54
▲ 2.69 (10.02%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Jul 1
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
19
▲ 1.73 (10.02%)
|
Pakistan Credit Rating Agency / Jul 1
The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd(GEMPACRA)
|
18.22
▲ 1.66 (10.02%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Fateh Ind. / Jul 1
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
133.70
▼ -14.85 (-10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Jul 1
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
45.25
▼ -5 (-9.95%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Jul 1
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
270.15
▼ -29.75 (-9.92%)
|
Meezan PakistanXD / Jul 1
Meezan Pakistan ETF(MZNPETF)
|
15.60
▼ -1.51 (-8.83%)
|
Shahzad Tex. / Jul 1
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
54
▼ -5.08 (-8.6%)
|
Supernet Tech. / Jul 1
Supernet Technologies Limited(STL)
|
841
▼ -74.3 (-8.12%)
|
Aruj Industries / Jul 1
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
10.73
▼ -0.92 (-7.9%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jul 1
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
40.20
▼ -3.4 (-7.8%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Jul 1
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
1,200.10
▼ -99.85 (-7.68%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Jul 1
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
105.75
▼ -8.78 (-7.67%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 1
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
74,046,275
▼ -0.06
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
53,463,306
▲ 0.34
|
Sui South Gas / Jul 1
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
45,948,409
▲ 2.03
|
Yousuf Weaving / Jul 1
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
26,760,639
▲ 0.05
|
Treet Corp / Jul 1
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
26,005,374
▼ -0.19
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
24,279,928
▼ -0.01
|
Faysal Bank / Jul 1
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
18,077,123
▲ 6.97
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 1
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
17,836,086
▲ 2.45
|
Bank Makramah / Jul 1
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
17,556,372
▼ -0.19
|
Intermarket Securities / Jul 1
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
17,354,924
▲ 0.64
