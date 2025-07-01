AIRLINK 153.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.66%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
HUBC 138.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
MLCF 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
OGDC 220.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.05%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.25%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
SEARL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
SSGC 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.5%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.03%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.64%)
BR100 12,986 Increased By 214.9 (1.68%)
BR30 38,337 Increased By 42.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 127,288 Increased By 1661 (1.32%)
KSE30 38,742 Increased By 588.4 (1.54%)
Markets

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 crosses 127,000 level

  • This is an all-time high on an intraday basis
BR Web Desk Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 10:59am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) entered the fiscal year 2025-26 on a bullish note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,800 points during the opening minutes of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:55am, the benchmark index was hovering at 127,449.38 level, an increase of 1,822.07 points or 1.45%.

“KSE-100 index is trading at an all-time high level on an intraday basis,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a note.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, PRL, POL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Monday, the PSX concluded the last day of fiscal year 2024-25 on a powerful note, fueled by strong fiscal year-end flows, active institutional participation and a significant external financing development that improved investor sentiment.

By the close of the session, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had surged by 1,248.25 points, or one percent, settling at a record 125,627.31 points, soaring to an all-time closing.

Globally, Asian shares crept higher and the dollar languished near multi-year lows on Tuesday as markets awaited a vote over US President Donald Trump’s landmark tax and spending legislation.

Global shares reached an intraday record on Monday on trade optimism, but a marathon debate in the Senate over a bill estimated to add $3.3 trillion to the United States’ debt pile weighed on sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei gauge of shares sank as much as 1.1% as the yen climbed. Oil fell for a second consecutive session, and gold advanced.

A vote on Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill had been expected during the Asian trading day on Tuesday, but debate raged on over a long series of amendments by Republicans and the minority Democrats.

Trump wants the bill passed before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. As global trade negotiators scramble to get deals done before Trump’s tariff deadlines, investors are also anticipating key U.S. labour market data on Thursday.

Payrolls data later in the week “does have a significant bearing, I think, on sentiment towards the potential timing of Fed rate cuts,” he added in a podcast.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, led by South Korea’s Kospi gauge, which rose 1.8%.

This is an intra-day update

