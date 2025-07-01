AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-07-01

FDI profit repatriation in May-25

BR Research Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 08:00am

Repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign direct investment (FDI) from Pakistan surged to $248.8 million in May 2025, reflecting a sharp 141% increase month-on-month. This marks the second-highest monthly outflow in FY25 after the exceptional spike in April 2024. However, on a year-on-year basis, repatriation declined 72%, mainly due to an unusually high base in May 2024.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total repatriation for the first eleven months of FY25 reached $1.99 billion—up 17% from the same period last year.

The rise is notable given the tight foreign exchange reserves and ongoing economic stabilization efforts, signaling greater freedom for multinationals to remit earnings amid relative exchange rate stability.

The manufacturing sector remained the top contributor, accounting for $29.9 million in May and $564 million cumulatively in 11MFY25—registering a 33% year-on-year increase. The sectoral spike was largely led by energy, insurance, retail, and ICT sectors.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector saw a notable jump in May to $56.4 million, a more than fivefold increase from April. Meanwhile, the financial sector led overall repatriation for the year with $313 million, though it posted a 27% decline compared to last year.

Notably, May saw the reappearance of the mining and quarrying sector, which recorded $50.5 million in outflows after no activity in April—likely reflecting delayed payments or clearance issues resolved during the month.

The top seven sectors collectively accounted for 98.5% of total repatriated profits in the fiscal year to date. This concentration underscores the dominance of a few industries in generating consistent foreign investor returns.

The broader trend, as illustrated by the SBP’s monthly data, indicates that Pakistan is gradually easing restrictions on foreign exchange repatriation. This follows nearly a year of suppressed outflows during FY23 due to acute dollar shortages.

However, the resurgence in outflows also raises concerns about the sustainability of reserves, especially as import bills climb and external buffers remain thin.

While the uptick in repatriation may boost investor confidence in the medium term, it also reflects the continued challenges of retaining foreign earnings in the local economy.

Policymakers may need to balance between offering a liberal investment climate and managing pressures on the balance of payments. Economists stress that sustained high levels of profit repatriation could impede the government’s efforts to stabilize reserves and foster economic growth.

Addressing investor concerns through robust regulatory frameworks, enhancing ease of doing business, and stabilizing the macroeconomic environment could potentially alleviate these pressures and attract renewed FDI inflows.

As Pakistan approaches the close of FY25, policymakers must balance the imperative to maintain investor confidence with the critical need for retaining foreign capital within the country to support sustainable economic recovery.

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI investors power sector foreign exchange reserves FDI profit FDI profit repatriation

Comments

200 characters

FDI profit repatriation in May-25

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories