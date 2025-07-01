Markets Print 2025-07-01
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 30, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.83 286.14 AED 77.57 78.09
EURO 333.65 336.55 SAR 75.85 76.40
GBP 390.57 394.00 INTERBANK 283.80 284.00
JPY 1.94 1.98
=========================================================================
