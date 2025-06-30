AIRLINK 147.50 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.27%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FLYNG 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
HUBC 137.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.46%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.91%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.34%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 124,981 Increased By 601.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 38,028 Increased By 112.7 (0.3%)
Jun 30, 2025
Markets

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2025 09:53am

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 crossed 125,000 level amid a gain of over 800 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 9:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 125,191.97 level, an increase of 812.91 points or 0.65%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO and SSGC traded in the green.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a stellar performance as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped by 4,355 points, or 3.6%, on a week-on-week (WoW) basis to close at an all-time high of 124,379 points on Friday.

The sharp rally was largely driven by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the smooth passage of the federal budget in the National Assembly.

Internationally, Asia shares firmed on Monday as signs of progress in a trade standoff between the United States and Canada helped risk sentiment, while the dollar dipped on concerns U.S. jobs data will show enough weakness to justify larger rate cuts.

Canada on Sunday said it had rescinded its digital services tax in a bid to advance trade negotiations, bowing to pressure from President Donald Trump.

The talks are aimed at getting a deal done by July 21, extending Trump’s original July 9 deadline for his “reciprocal” tariffs.

Officials have suggested most deals could now be done by the September 1 Labor Day holiday.

Investors were also keeping a wary eye on the progress of a huge U.S. tax-cutting and spending bill slowly making its way through the Senate, with signs it may not make it by Trump’s preferred July 4 deadline.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the nation’s debt, testing foreign appetite for US Treasuries.

There was no doubting the demand for the U.S. tech sector and megacap growth stocks including Nvidia, Alphabet and Amazon.

Nasdaq futures rose another 0.4%, while S&P 500 e-minis added 0.3%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.2%, while FTSE futures were flat and DAX futures gained 0.3%.

The bullish sentiment spilled over into Japan’s Nikkei which rose 1.6%, while South Korean stocks gained 0.8%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%.

This is an intra-day update



