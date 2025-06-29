AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
British woman claims record run across Australia

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2025 01:27pm
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: British former footballer Fran Hurndall completed a 3,800-kilometre (2,360-mile) charity run across Australia on Sunday, claiming the fastest time on record for a woman.

Raising money for victims of domestic violence, Hurndall ran the distance from Perth to Sydney in 60 days, her team said, despite suffering from an Achilles tendon injury and infected blisters.

“The run has been a wild ride and the physical and mental struggle has been unbelievable,” the 33-year-old said in a statement.

“What I have had to go through is absolutely nothing compared to the struggle of those women who live with the threat of domestic violence every single day.”

Hurndall finished 17 days quicker than the previous claimed women’s record in 2023, a team spokeswoman said, adding that she planned to lodge her accomplishment with Guinness World Records.

