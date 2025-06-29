AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Markets Print 2025-06-29

Iron ore gains on falling inventories

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

SINGAPORE: Prices of Dalian iron ore futures rose on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain on falling iron ore and steel inventories, outweighing Taiwan anti-dumping duties.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.85% higher at 715.5 yuan ($99.78) a metric ton. The contract has gained 4.67% so far this week.

The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.16% higher at $94.4 a ton as of 0414 GMT, rising 1.01% so far this week. “Falling iron ore port inventories are a tailwind, providing downside protection to iron ore prices,” said ANZ analysts.

Total stockpiles of iron ore across ports in China fell 0.74% week-on-week to 133.6 million tons as of June 27, according to SteelHome data. Mysteel data showed finished steel inventories held by Chinese traders continued to fall from June 20 to 26, marking the seventh consecutive weekly decline.

However, the pace of the fall slowed compared to the week before, which could be attributed to increased production at domestic mills, Mysteel added. The US dollar tumbled to near a 3-1/2 year low amid the possible early replacement of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, sparking concerns over an erosion of the central bank’s independence.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Yuan iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

