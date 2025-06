KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 37.504 billion and the number of lots traded was 46,519.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.709 billion, followed by COTS (PKR9.982 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.246 billion), Silver (PKR 2.214 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.762 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.652 billion), Copper (PKR 852.062 million), DJ (PKR 357.820 million), Palladium (PKR 223.769 million), Natural Gas (PKR 203.563 million), SP500 (PKR 134.891 million),Japan Equity (PKR 123.201 million),Brent (PKR 39.539 million) and Aluminium (PKR 0.724 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025