AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Japanese rubber futures soar

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain since last September on weather concerns in Thailand and the potential for higher vehicle sales from Chinese auto expansion into African markets.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery ended daytime trade up 8 yen, or 2.65%, at 309.7 yen ($2.15) per kg. The contract surged 4.84% this week, marking its largest weekly gain since 27 September 2024.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 160 yuan, or 1.15%, to 14,045 yuan ($1,959.46) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE climbed 185 yuan, or 1.67%, to 11,275 yuan ($1,573.01) per metric ton.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and floods from July 1-3.

In top consumer China, automakers are expanding into Africa, viewing it as an important market for global growth with significant long-term potential. Vehicle sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.4%, surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time in five months.

Meanwhile, oil prices headed for their steepest weekly decline since March 2023 on Friday, with traders and analysts seeing no material impact from the Mideast crisis on oil flow. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Chinese factories are preparing to pilot direct purchases of 300 tons of rubber from Thai farmers under an agreement that would cut tariffs from 20% to zero, Chinese commodities data provider Longzhong Information said. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 161.8 US cents per kg, down 0.7%.

